‘Eggstraordinary’: Yemen Boy Bags Guinness World Record For Building Tallest ‘egg Tower’

‘Super eggciting’ said internet users when they saw a video of a man building an ‘egg tower’ on Guinness World Records’ Instagram account. Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia broke the record for building the tallest stack of eggs ever and getting it to stay for at least five seconds. With ‘high concentration, patience and practice’, the 20-year-old not only bagged the title but also left several internet users impressed.

In the caption, the Guinness World Records wrote, “The most eggs stacked is 3 and was achieved by Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel”.

They further added, “Mohammed Abelhameed was able to identify each egg's centre of mass and stack them exactly so that the combined centre of mass of the three eggs was situated directly above the very small base of the stack”.

Netizens call it ‘eggstraordinary’

With 126,000 views and over 15,000 likes, the fascinating video left Instagram users stunned. While one internet user wrote, “Is this real or magic,” while another added, "The amount of patience this man has is remarkable”. “Really hats off to this guy..amazing talent..awesome job,” added another.

