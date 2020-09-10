Gujarat: Injured Crocodile Rescued From Residential Area In Vadodara

In a rescue mission that lasted several hours, Gujarat’s Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department saved an injured crocodile that was reported wandering in the residential area at Tarsali, in Vadodara district. On September 9, members of the Wildlife Rescue trust embarked to capture the crocodile with a gaping wound on its tail, whose sighting was reported six months ago, as well. Arvind Pawar, a Trust member involved in the rescue operation told ANI that the authorities were informed about the incident late night and they immediately set out with forest department officials for the scene.

“The reptile was roaming on the streets. We managed to get a hold of it after much struggle,” Gujarat’s Wildlife Rescue Trust member was quoted by ANI as saying.

He added that the authorities identified that the reptile was similar which was reported a few months ago meandering in the area, as locals feared threat and danger. After a prolonged chasing and attempts to capture it, the authorities finally managed to get hold of the 5-foot long wild creature. The animal was handed over to the forest department for medical inspection and later to be released into the wild in its natural habitat, the ANI report confirmed.

Gujarat: A crocodile was rescued from a residential area in Tarsali of Vadodara last night. The reptile was handed over to the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/JhJ2o4Ixcm — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Crocodile under a pubic bench

However, this wouldn’t be the first time the authorities were called for the crocodile sightings in the region. Last month, in August, the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) responded to a distress call from the locals who reported a huge crocodile seen under a pubic bench, the ANI had reported. The call was made at around 6 am on a Sunday from the Rajmahal Road in Gujarat’s Vadodara district. A team of forest department officials had rushed to the scene along with two volunteers to catch the reptile. Founder of the GSPCA, Raj Bhawsar, told ANI that the crocodile had entered the urban premises due to the heavy rainfall and had got displaced from its natural habitat.

