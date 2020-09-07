Video Of Turtle Giving ‘high-five’ To Crocodile As It Swims Past Takes Internet By Storm

A hilarious video of a turtle giving a ‘high-five’ to a deadly crocodile is making rounds on various social media platforms. The short-clip posted by Twitter user ‘Gator Daily’, shows a fearless little turtle happily swimming towards the deadly predator in the water. In the background, one can hear a rap song playing, which made the clip even more comical than it already is.

The seven-second-video starts with the crocodile lying stationary in the water. Seconds into the video, one can then see a turtle passing through at his own pace and greeting the reptile with a ‘high-five’. After casually meeting each other, the turtle is then seen swimming through the pond.

gator and turtle high five pic.twitter.com/CP8ElZkSZo — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 4, 2020

Netizens impressed to see the unlikely friendship

The hilarious moment was caught on camera and originally posted on TikTok. The Twitter video, however, has garnered over 13 million views more than 588,000 likes. With thousands of comments and retweets, while some users pointed out about the unlikely friendship between them, others were simply impressed and fascinated to see the clip.

One Twitter user even said that the clip reminded him of the equation shared in the famous comics and animated series ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, where the protagonists befriended an alligator named ‘Leatherhead’. Another wrote, “I would heart this video eleventy quadraigntillion times”. “the best thing I’ve ever seen... if there’s something I love just as much as gators.. it’s turtles,” added third.

I don't know why people are surprised. If y'all watched @TMNT, you know Michelangelo and Leatherhead were friends. — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) September 5, 2020

A highly unlikely friendship was made today pic.twitter.com/l7s4cjT1Il — Belos (@_The___emperor_) September 5, 2020

Racism ended — 👑 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙡 👑 (TEMP HEAT FAN) (@KingbullChicago) September 4, 2020

The wholesome content we need to see more on twitter 🥺 https://t.co/bDH5ZGD5WB — manas (@shitpostmanasxo) September 5, 2020

Turtle: Sup



Gator: Chillin



*dap*



Turtle: Ight I’m out.



Gator: Stay safe in these streams cold-blood. — Snoopy Mahan 🇭🇹🇺🇸 🦅 (@Snoopy_Mahan) September 4, 2020

