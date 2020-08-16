Images Showing A Crocodile Carrying Frogs On Its Back Trigger Laughter On Internet

A tweet by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda featuring a crocodile and five frogs has left the netizens into splits. The tweet includes a collage of two images where a crocodile is balancing five frogs on his back. One image shows the side angle whereas the other hows the front angle. Nanda makes a hilarious remark saying a new crocodile cab service has been started and he terms it as ‘Olaber’.

New cab service: 'Olaber'

The collage depicts how heavy rains in various parts of the country have flooded the roads and how ‘Olaber’ which is the new crocodile cab service can prove to be helpful. The crocodile is seen balancing five frogs at his back which are comfortably sitting. With this tweet, the netizens saw an uncanny combination- the crocodile and the frogs. Uploaded on August 16, the tweet has invited 1.8K likes and 211 Retweets and comments.

With heavy rains at many places of India flooding the roads, Olaber starts crocodile taxi service... pic.twitter.com/QsZNJfznwv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 16, 2020

Netizens have bombarded the comment section on seeing the uncanny combination. While few are curious to know if the crocodile does not eat the frogs, others are amused by the idea of 'Olaber'. One user wrote, "Could not help smiling seeing the expression on both crocodile and the frogs. How disciplined they are".

Crocodile don't eat them? — Umesh Malik (@umeshm712) August 16, 2020

New taxi service in the rain by crocodile group

This is not the first time that a crocodile has been helpful. Few days back, a video showing a brave Crane that risks its life by hitching a ride on the back of a crocodile went viral. The crane doesn’t even seem to be fazed by its potentially dangerous transportation. While keeping it cool, the crane stands on the reptile's tail and maintains its stance as the crocodile swims in the water. In the video, one can see the ‘unusual pair’ moving along. The bird can also be seen looking around and repositioning its head. Two other crocodiles can also be spotted swimming closely, however, the Crane doesn’t react to them and keeps on balancing.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

