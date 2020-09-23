Gundam Robot Replica In Japan Has Set The Internet On Fire As Its Video Goes Viral

Gundam is a very well-known and popular animated television series. It originated back in the 1970s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the very popular Transformers series. Recently, netizens were very excited after the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan, took the decision to take the life-sized replica of the Gundam robot, named RX-78, for a ride. Standing at 60 foot and weighing 25 tonnes, the robot is the recreation of the fictional character Gundam, from the Japanese animated series of the same name.

Life-size replica of the Gundam robot

A video of the life-size replica of the Gundam robot has set the internet on fire. The clip that has gone viral features the life-size replica of the Gundam robot kneeling down and getting up and then using its fingers to point towards the sky. Over 3 million people from all around the world have viewed the video already.

The video that has now gone viral on the social media, was shared by a user @catsuka along with a caption that read, “Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode”.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

Fan Reactions

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama testing with the Pacific Rim theme. pic.twitter.com/71jiUo9amU — B e r n i (@BerniOnLine) September 21, 2020

@OvenHueghes if 2020 couldn’t get worse we now have this monster who will learn and destroy the earth — Jake Armstrong (@Jakearm1996) September 22, 2020

The life-size replica of the Gundam robot stands just over 18 metres tall and weighs 25 tonnes. After years of hard work, a life-size Japanese Gundam robot has proved to its legions of fans that in fact, it really can move. The life-size robot is modelled on one of the robots from the highly popular 1970s anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam. The machine was put through its paces this week at its new home in the port city of Yokohama.

The life-size robot was due to become the centrepiece at Gundam Factory Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on 1 October, but the pandemic led to pushing its official unveiling until later in the year, according to the site’s operator.

According to reports from The Guardian, the company has stated that this decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of Covid-19. They had even apologised to all of our fans who were looking forward to the grand opening and ask for their understanding. In the meantime, they will be making preparations so that all of their visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.

