'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Viral Video Sparks Off Meme Fest, Twitterati Says 'Sorry Eyes'

Recently a scene from the television serial Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 went viral over the internet. This viral video shows the lead character Helly Shah getting trapped in a suitcase. While some netizens are baffled with the possibility of something like this happening, others have been trolling the scene on social media, making memes out of it.

Scene from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 gives meme content

In this scene from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 episode, one can see Helly Shah tripping over a suitcase and hitting her head hard against the wall. She then unconsciously falls in the suitcase, fitting perfectly inside and getting trapped in it. Interestingly, the suitcase also mysteriously shuts and is later carried by a man. The man throws Helly Shah trapped in the suitcase in a swimming pool. And then, the character played by actor Rahul Sudhir turns up at the pool and realises she’s drowning inside the suitcase. Take a look at the viral video here:

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Parrot football practice video goes viral; netizens call Brazilian footballer 'chosen one'

Netizens left in splits

The audience were quick to share their responses on social media. Several netizens were shocked to see something horrifying like this. Some of them were also excited to see what happens next. Several memes and viral videos were made on this video. From tweeting to sharing and posting on Instagram, netizens have trended the hilarious video on social media. Check out some netizens' reactions below.

One of the users on Instagram commented, 'What nonsense 😂. ...how it's possible....insaan walk s tkraye bag m fit ho jaye😂😂😂😂' (What nonsense 😂. ...how it's possible.... a person walks directly into a suitcase ann gets fit inside it). A meme page on Instagram shared the viral video and captioned it as, 'When you haven't travelled in months and are desperate for a vacation'. Check out the post below.

Also Read | Uncle Roger's fried rice video goes viral, asks Gordon Ramsay for collab; fans react

Sharing the viral news on Twitter, a user tweeted, 'The way she falls in the suitcase is top-class editing'. Another netizen commented, 'The bag zip was open. Anyone care to tell me how was it zipped, after the lady "fell into" the bag?'. Take a look at more Twitter reactions below:

Me to Indian serial writers & their audiences: pic.twitter.com/XpAhvdf8BA — simcity (@didyoujustbarff) September 22, 2020

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's video of him sipping coconut water goes viral, fans can't stop sharing

a whole human girl gets neatly packed inside a suit case all by just falling in and am here not able to make room for 10 shirts.

p.s:the guy seems expert in locating bags in airport conveyers. — Srivathsan (@paaru_par) September 22, 2020

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking to Gully cricket; this viral Reddit thread will give users a good laugh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.