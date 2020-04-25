Gurugram Police Surprise Netizens With Sassy Alternative To Crass 'Mama Ne Pakad Liya'

In a twist to the popular catchphrase of Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai's posh character Maya Sarabhai, the Gurugram Traffic police took to Twitter saying that calling cops 'mama' is just 'too middle class.' One of the most famous dialogues of the Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai is Maya degrading everything that Monisha says ending it with the popular catchphrase, ‘its so middle class.' Gurugram Traffic police took this as inspiration posting it as a joke amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Monisha beta "cops caught me" bolo, yeh "mama ne pakad liya" is just too middle class. — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 24, 2020

How netizens reacted

“Mama ne pakad liya” me feeling hai ❤️🥰 — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) April 24, 2020

Monisha beta "Police station" bolo, yeh "Sasural" is just too middle class. — ً (@Abay_Saaley) April 24, 2020

Who so ever operate this handle, I am fan, a big one, can I come to get an autograph after lockdown is over !! — Adityajay Khajuria (@I_Am_Adityajay) April 24, 2020

Gurugram Traffic police trolls with a Bollywood twist

Previously as well, the Gurugram Traffic Police had shared an animation with their version of a Bollywood song to raise awareness against people getting out of the house.

Twisiting the words of a famous Bollywood song by Arijit Singh with lyrics "Mujhe chhod kar jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge" and changed it to “ghar ko chod kar jaoge, bada pachtaoge”.

Ghar ko chhod kar

Agar tum jaoge

Bada pachtaoge

Bada pachtaoge#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tazDhUkWIP — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 16, 2020

