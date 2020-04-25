Gurugram Police Surprise Netizens With Sassy Alternative To Crass 'Mama Ne Pakad Liya'

Using the popular catchphrase of Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai, the Gurugram Traffic police took to Twitter saying that calling cops 'mama' was 'just too middle class'

Gurugram Police

In a twist to the popular catchphrase of Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai's posh character Maya Sarabhai, the Gurugram Traffic police took to Twitter saying that calling cops 'mama' is just 'too middle class.' One of the most famous dialogues of the Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai is Maya degrading everything that Monisha says ending it with the popular catchphrase, ‘its so middle class.' Gurugram Traffic police took this as inspiration posting it as a joke amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

How netizens reacted 

Gurugram Traffic police trolls with a Bollywood twist

Previously as well, the Gurugram Traffic Police had shared an animation with their version of a Bollywood song to raise awareness against people getting out of the house. 

Twisiting the words of a famous Bollywood song by Arijit Singh with lyrics "Mujhe chhod kar jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge" and changed it to “ghar ko chod kar jaoge, bada pachtaoge”. 

