‘Humari Setting Ho Gayi Hai Is So Middle Class': Tinder Tells How Maya Would Say It

What’s Viral

After Mumbai police and Zomato, it is Tinder which has become the latest organisation to share a Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai meme to spread a message.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tinder tells how Maya Sarabhai would describe dating and its hilarious

After Mumbai police and Zomato, it is Tinder which has become the latest organisation to share a Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai meme. The sitcom, Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai was recently relaunched amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem coronavirus pandemic.

The comedy show features posh urbanized Maya Sarabhai who keeps taking a dig at her middle-class daughter in law, Monisha. One of the highlights of the show is Maya defining everything that Monisha says in her own ‘sophisticated way’ which often ended up with the popular catchphrase, ‘its so middle class.'

Read: Rupali Ganguly Happy About 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Re-runs, Calls It 'great Stress Buster'

Taking inspiration from the show, Tinder India took to Twitter to describe how elegant Maya Sarabhai would describe dating. The hilarious post immediately attracted attention and garnered almost 600 retweets and nearly 5 thousand likes. The post was soon flooded with netizens describing the relationships, breakups and other things in 'Maya Sarabhai Style'. 

Read: Zomato Tells How Maya Would Describe Papri Chaat And It's Hilarious

'Haveli pe aao is middle class' 

Read: Mumbai Police Share 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Memes To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

Read: Excited To Bring 'qualitative Laughter' With 'Khichdi', 'Sarabhai' Reruns: JD Majethia

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories