‘Humari Setting Ho Gayi Hai Is So Middle Class': Tinder Tells How Maya Would Say It

After Mumbai police and Zomato, it is Tinder which has become the latest organisation to share a Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai meme. The sitcom, Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai was recently relaunched amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem coronavirus pandemic.

The comedy show features posh urbanized Maya Sarabhai who keeps taking a dig at her middle-class daughter in law, Monisha. One of the highlights of the show is Maya defining everything that Monisha says in her own ‘sophisticated way’ which often ended up with the popular catchphrase, ‘its so middle class.'

Taking inspiration from the show, Tinder India took to Twitter to describe how elegant Maya Sarabhai would describe dating. The hilarious post immediately attracted attention and garnered almost 600 retweets and nearly 5 thousand likes. The post was soon flooded with netizens describing the relationships, breakups and other things in 'Maya Sarabhai Style'.

Monisha beta we're dating bolo, humari setting ho gayi hai is too middle class 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2020

'Haveli pe aao is middle class'

Monisha beta, meet me at @oyorooms bolo, haveli pe aao is too middle claas 😆 — Sanket Shah (@SanketShah_) April 23, 2020

Monisha beta "we both swiped right on each other" bolo. Ye hamri kundli milti hai is so middle class. — Prakhar. (@SP7Prakhar) April 23, 2020

Monish beta Mojito bolo, Nimboo Paani is too middle class 🤦‍♀️ — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) April 23, 2020

Monisha beta travel by tinder passport, airplane me travel karna is too middle class — Fuckकड़ (@sa_ga_rcastic) April 23, 2020

Monisha beta ladka Tinder se dhunda esa bolo, https://t.co/AeDDnFP8ta se dhunda is too middle class. — Bala Rajput (@flybalafly) April 23, 2020

Monisha beta “had your lunch?” Bolo , mele babu nai thana thaya is so middle class — Tamana Ashai (@tamanaashai) April 24, 2020

Monisha beta wooing a girl bolo,

Ladki patana is so middle class 😆😂 — mahua dey (@mahuadey20) April 23, 2020

