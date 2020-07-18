BTS ARMY Starts Campaign And Raises Over ₹5.8 Lakhs For The Assam Floods

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only crisis going on in India. Due to heavy rainfall, several areas have been severely flooded. Multiple parts of Assam have been hit hard by heavy rainfall. Hundreds of people in Assam have been displaced from their homes due to heavy rainfall and flooding. To help the people in Assam, BTS' fandom, aka the ARMY, raised over ₹5.8 lakhs within just 24 hours.

BTS ARMY collects over ₹5.8 lakhs within 24 hours for people stuck in Assam floods

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN ASSAM & why isn't it getting the attention it deserves:



An informative (short) thread and how you can help. — idk anymore⁷⟭⟬ (@MOONcheekies) July 16, 2020

To donate And more detailed articles on what's going on, please take your time to read and help in anyway you can,

The people from assam and concerned indians will always be thankful for your time 💜https://t.co/R7oJ7Algx2 — idk anymore⁷⟭⟬ (@MOONcheekies) July 16, 2020

The BTS ARMY's HELPS INDIA campaign started after a concerned fan shared the above tweets. These tweets went viral online and several members of BTS' ARMY decided to contribute to help people stuck in the Assam floods. This donation campaign was started by Juhi Karekatte and Aakanksha Dutta. Other key BTS ARMY members who helped out include Khachuk Debbarma, Divyanshi Tripathi, Athulya Nair, and Trisha Bhattacharya.

The donation link closed on July 17, 2020, and BTS fans had amassed over ₹5.8 lakhs within just 24 hours. The BTS fans who started the campaign were later interviewed by an Indian entertainment portal. In their statement, BTS's ARMY said that the initiative started on July 15, 2020, when a few Indian fans were really heartbroken about the devastating floods in Assam. An Indian ARMY member then collaborated with People For People, a fundraising organisation.

The fans then stated that they officially started the donation campaign on July 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm. These fans contacted BTS's ARMY on twitter and every fan account promoted the campaign wholeheartedly. Moreover, the ARMY members also mentioned that they did not expect many donations and had only set a goal for ₹30,000.

However, the donation drive rapidly gaining traction and the amount raised grew exponentially. Members who started the initiative were thrilled and kept increasing their targets little by little. Within six hours, BTS' ARMY had raised over ₹2 lakhs for Assam floods. Fans, both Indian and non-Indian, promoted the drive and by midnight they had raised over ₹3 lakhs. By the time the campaign ended, BTS' ARMY raised over ₹5.8 Lakhs, an amount much higher than their initial goal.

