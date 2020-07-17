Good News: From Dog Riding Motorbike To Kid's Football Skills, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Dog takes joyride on motorbike

Animal videos have always received love on the internet. A recent dog video has become the point of interest for many social media users, who are raving about the video. In the video, a dog is riding on a motorbike. While some are excited and ecstatic to see the dog video, others expressed their concern over the dog's safety.

A friend sent me this today. And I think you all should see this. Everyone should see this. pic.twitter.com/fgef8rWODj — ugh (@ngl_ugh) July 17, 2020

READ: Dog Takes Joyride On Motorbike, Evokes 'cute' Reactions From Netizens

‘Unbelievable’ football skills

A ‘supremely talented’ little boy with ‘unbelievable’ football skills has left netizens and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh amazed. Shared on Instagram by Singh, the video has taken the internet by storm and the kid has received all kinds of praises. In the short, clip the little boy can be seen showing off his ‘crazy’ football moves.

READ: Kid's Football Skills Leave Harbhajan Singh Amazed, Netizens Call Him 'Chota Ronaldo’

Cousins raise funds for health camps

The dire situation of underprivileged communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi prompted two 15-year-old cousins to raise funds and set up a health check-up camp for them. In the inspiring revelation, Arjun and Kayra from the Shri Ram School in the national capital have created a Children’s Health Action Management Project (CHAMP). Through this, the teenagers are expecting to kickstart the required transformation in children’s access to quality health care and health knowledge for children in the national capital region. Followed by meticulous planning, the kids started crowd-funding of their plan so that the collected money could be used to set-up health camps in schools for the needy children.

READ: Good News: 15-year-old Cousins Raise Funds For Health Camps For Needy Amid COVID-19

Red-ruffed lemur twins born in rare double birth

In a rare delivery, twin red-ruffed lemurs are reported to have been born at a Singapore zoo. The rare double delivery is expected to give a much-needed boost for the endangered species. On top of this recent birth being a rare double delivery, the event was all the more special since the twins were also the first lemurs born in the Singapore zoo in over a decade.

According to reports, the twin lemurs have still not been named. The fluffy lemurs that are native to Madagascar are red in colour and have black faces, hands, feet, and tails as well as have a distinctive white patch on their heads.

READ: Red-ruffed Lemur Twins Born In Rare Double Birth At Singapore Zoo After A Decade

Camel walks 100kms to find its owner

In a heartwarming incident, a 'homesick' camel trekked more than 100 kilometres in the northern Chinese region Inner Mongolia to find its old owner after it was sold to another family. According to the reports, the loyal animal was exhausted and had scars after it finally met its former owner. In October, last year the family had sold the camel to a herdsman who was farming camels. But, the homesick camel eloped from its new home just after eight months.

READ: Camel Walks More Than 100 Kilometres For 7 Days To Find Its Owners After Being Sold Off

