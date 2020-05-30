Good News Today: Residents Give Food To Flood Victims, Kid Organises Prom For Babysitter

As the threat of the coronavirus infection lessened, many countries have begun restarting their economy, bringing lives back to normal. While many nations have reopened schools, many others have allowed people to meet their relatives. Amidst all this, here are stories of people and animals who are spreading love and joy one step at a time.

Dog comforts nurses

In a heartwarming incident, a little stray dog in China helped a nurse get through her gruelling COVID-19 days. The 36-year-old nurse, Zhang Dan, was among the first nurses involved in the coronavirus response in the epicentre Wuhan assisting critical patients in the ICU with respiratory distress, as per the reports.

According to reports, Zhang, noticed the small, yellowish street pooch that she adopted and later named Doudou, translates to “bean.”The dog soon became a distraction and a daily preoccupation for the nurse. The healthcare worker’s trauma was drastically reduced having found a company in a stray dog that she could spend some time in her tedious day to connect with, a local media reported. “I can’t save the world, but I can try my best with my tiny efforts to do what I can do to help,” Zhang said. “We bought food if they needed it, soap, toothpaste and towels and medicine when there was a shortage,” she added.

Kid organises prom for his babysitter

In a heartwarming incident, a kid from North Carolina, US reportedly threw a prom party for his nanny after her's was cancelled owing to COVID-19. According to reports, Rachel Chapman had been a Curtis Rogers’ babysitter for a year. However, when roger realized that his dear nanny wasn’t going to have prom this year, he organized one for her. The little kid also took care of proper social distancing measures while he presented her with her favourite food and music.

The sweet gesture did not go unnoticed by Rachel's mother Becky Chapman, who took to twitter to shares photographs from the special socially distant prom. Along with that, Chapman also shared a clip which showed both of them dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Can't stop the feeling.

My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw — Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020

Residents give away food to flood victims

A video went viral on social media where Mizoram residents travelling from Bangalore to their state amid lockdown were seen giving away their food to the Assam flood victims camping along the railway tracks. The heart-warming video has become an example of true human nature and is deservedly being hailed when the country is in the midst of fighting the novel coronavirus. In the video, one can see people throwing out eatables from the running train while people along the railway track scrambling to collect it. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga took to his official Twitter handle to share the video and captioned it with a popular verse from the Bible, "Owe no man anything, but to love one another.

The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!



Romans 13:8

Owe no man any thing, but to love one another.#Love pic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

Peacock travels 1000 kms for love

A peacock in the United States is garnering attention from netizens and media after it travelled over 1,000 kilometres from Franklin Township to Indianapolis. The peacock that started its journey two months ago has become a sensation on both the internet and television According to reports, the peacock belonged to a farm that shut down and all the birds branched out and are travelling to other parts of the country. The group was created by Michelle Evans, who while talking to the press said that Frank, the peacock is in pursuit of love as peacocks can hear other peacocks from about five miles. It is, however, still unknown whether the peacock belongs to someone or is a wild one.

Frank the Peacock spent the night in @indyholycross and is on the move again! pic.twitter.com/WHizIsULgS — Amanda Wade Realty (@RealtyAmanda) May 27, 2020

Teddies ride roller coaster

A video clip of stuffed bears riding a roller coaster in the Netherlands has directly tugged the heartstrings of people. The video of the 22 non-living creatures enjoying the ride was recently shared on Youtube by Walibi Holland, a Dutch theme park in Biddinghuizen. The 1minute 5-second video shows the stuffed bears enjoying their time on a roller coaster named UNTAMED.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park was shut in March, As cases subsequently declined, it was reported on May 25, however, only for a limited number of people every day. Meanwhile, the roller coaster UNTAMED reportedly has a 1,085-metre track and is one of the most thrilling rides in the park. Describing it on its website, the amusement park wrote, "At a speed of 92 kilometers per hour, you go upside down 5 times and experience 14 airtime moments".

