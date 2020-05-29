Meet 'Frank', The Peacock Who Travelled Over 1,000 Km In Pursuit Of Love

A peacock in the United States is garnering attention from netizens and media after it travelled over 1,000 kilometres from Franklin Township to Indianapolis. The peacock that started its journey two months ago has become a sensation on both the internet and television. The peacock has been named Frank by people of Franklin Township, who have started a Facebook group in the name of the lost birds that have left the town.

Finding love

According to reports, the peacock belonged to a farm that shut down and all the birds branched out and are travelling to other parts of the country. The group was created by Michelle Evans, who while talking to the press said that Frank is in pursuit of love as peacocks can hear other peacocks from about five miles. It is, however, still unknown whether the peacock belongs to someone or is a wild one.

Frank was last spotted on May 27 near the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association property in Indianapolis and is reportedly on the move again. Another person on May 28 reported seeing the peacock in her home's backyard and posted a video about the same on Twitter.

Frank the Peacock spent the night in @indyholycross and is on the move again! pic.twitter.com/WHizIsULgS — Amanda Wade Realty (@RealtyAmanda) May 27, 2020

He’s not mine in reality, but I feel like Frank is a pet of the entire Eastside now. 🦚 I’d also love to hear from someone who saw him after 10:15 AM on Wednesday as he left @indyholycross so we know he’s ok. #FrankThePeacock pic.twitter.com/cBqfSGnn5W — Amanda Wade Realty (@RealtyAmanda) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile in Indianapolis: a Peacock is roaming the streets and has become a media sensation name Frank. Here he is in my backyard... pic.twitter.com/FJhdadzIei — Loralei ☮️❤️:) (@LoraleiVance) May 27, 2020

As per reports, the Indianapolis Animal Control Services (IACS) has been trying to rescue the peacock for two months now, but are unable to track him. They reportedly failed twice catching the bird as they wanted to bring it in without using anesthesia injected darts.

