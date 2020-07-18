'High-tech' Monkey Devises Unique Method To Jump From Tree To Building; Watch

A recently posted video shows how innovative can monkeys get in times of need. The captivating short clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter features a monkey who could be seen devising a unique method to jump from a tree to a nearby building using laws of physics. The video shots amid the picturesque background of hills is now doing rounds on the internet.

The eight-second clip starts by showing a monkey climbing onto a tree which is a bit far from a building. However, the intelligent monkey who is keen on jumping onto the building devises a unique method using laws of physics. Further in the clip, the little animal is seen moving the tree to and fro so as to create momentum for its jump, The video finally ends by showing him spring successfully to the building.

Best innovative weekend exercise...

But try only under the supervision of a monkey🙏



( Shared by colleague Sudha) pic.twitter.com/QUIPFEvSdU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 18, 2020

'Monkey boss'

Nanda in the caption joked that it was the “best weekend innovating weekend exercise” which could only be tried under the supervision of a monkey. Since sharing the clip has been viewed over 9.2 thousand times and received over 1.3 thousand likes. While many have argued that monkeys are highly evolved species, others have simply been left amused.

One user wrote, “What a Technique of reaching the target?? In this High - Tech Era even Monkeys have grown High -Tech.” another wrote, “Scholars claims that monkeys have already entered their stone age. Probably they will be the Bosses 5000 years from now. Yet another comment read, “Have to search google for the availability of supervisor/trainer".

We think animals dont think strategies and are innocent. But monkeys are highly evolved, they adjust to thier environments and learn to observe us humans and survive... after all once upon a time they were our ancestors. — Anitha Nithin (@nithin_anitha) July 18, 2020

Waaahh!!! Wat a Technique of reaching the target?? In this High - Tech Era even Monkeys have grown High -Tech. We should learn from this Ape how to set the target & how to jump.. — Dr Jayashree (@DrJayashree4) July 18, 2020

Scholars claims that monkeys have already entered their stone age. Probably they will be the Bosses 5000 years from now — Pawan Kamboj IRS (@PawanKambojIRS) July 18, 2020

Definitely this monkey has studied kinematics from HC Verma text books.. — Vakya Gathan (@VakyaG) July 18, 2020

I guess the game of "pole vault" was inspired from them😅 — Soumesh Dash (@Infinity_my_aim) July 18, 2020

And we think all intelligence is only human centric! — Meera Tiwari (@M42843454) July 18, 2020

