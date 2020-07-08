Video Of A Monkey Wearing ‘face Mask’ Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

While the government has made face-covering mandatory, a video of a monkey wrapping a piece of cloth around his head has left internet users in splits. The short clip initially started circulating last year, however, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video with a renewed significance amid coronavirus pandemic. Nanda in the caption also wrote that the monkey covered his face after seeing headscarf being used as masks.

In the 14-second-clip, one can see a monkey examining a piece of cloth. After looking at it carefully, the ‘intelligent animal’ then flings the cloth onto his head and wraps it around his neck in a hilarious gesture. He can also be seen walking around while wearing the ‘face-covering’ and, on the other hand, his ‘friends’ can be seen watching him in total amusement.

After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask😊😊 pic.twitter.com/86YkiV0UHc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

Netizens call it a ‘good demo’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 20,000 times. With over 2,400 likes and several comments, one internet user wrote, “The way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty”. Another user added, “Look at him flipping it back with 1 hand! Exactly like a human”. One Twitter user even called it a ‘good demo’ for those who have been ignoring the healthcare guideline.

Sir, since they're the closest animal to human being, I think they must have thought of protecting themelves from COVID etc. 😁 — R K Dhiman (@RKDhiman5) July 8, 2020

The way it swung the scarf on its left shoulder is sooo human❤️ — Nikhilesh S K (@nikhilesh_nick) July 7, 2020

Good Demo for every human who still refuse to wear mask — Sureshkumar (@ssureshias) July 7, 2020

Very intelligent animal… time we start to respect them more… and treat them well! — Frog Report (@report_frog) July 7, 2020

Precaution is better than cure!!

Not taking any risk during these pandemic times pic.twitter.com/Cot8r6gZXm — Biju (@BijuNairzTweet) July 8, 2020

Funny...the monkey swung the scarf like a pro 😂 — MLK (@MLK77837996) July 8, 2020

