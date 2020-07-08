Last Updated:

Video Of A Monkey Wearing ‘face Mask’ Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

While the government has made face-covering mandatory, a video of a monkey wrapping a piece of cloth around his head has left internet users in splits.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Video

While the government has made face-covering mandatory, a video of a monkey wrapping a piece of cloth around his head has left internet users in splits. The short clip initially started circulating last year, however, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video with a renewed significance amid coronavirus pandemic. Nanda in the caption also wrote that the monkey covered his face after seeing headscarf being used as masks. 

In the 14-second-clip, one can see a monkey examining a piece of cloth. After looking at it carefully, the ‘intelligent animal’ then flings the cloth onto his head and wraps it around his neck in a hilarious gesture. He can also be seen walking around while wearing the ‘face-covering’ and, on the other hand, his ‘friends’ can be seen watching him in total amusement. 

READ: Eco-friendly Bamboo Tiffin Boxes Produced By Manipur Organisation Impresses Internet

Netizens call it a ‘good demo’ 

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 20,000 times. With over 2,400 likes and several comments, one internet user wrote, “The way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty”. Another user added, “Look at him flipping it back with 1 hand! Exactly like a human”. One Twitter user even called it a ‘good demo’ for those who have been ignoring the healthcare guideline. 

READ: Wimbledon Shares Endearing Moment From 2017 Ladies Doubles Match

READ: Good News: From Drones Lighting Sky To Innovation By IITians, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

READ: Seattle: Teenagers Discover Suitcase With Mortal Remains While Making A Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all