Video: Antics Of Barber Seeking Perfection Leave Netizens Desiring For 'more Like Him'

A video of a “perfectionist” barber has now left the internet in splits. The 44 second clip which shows a barber looking for perfection as he cuts and sets the hair of his client. Shared on Twitter by a user called 'rahm3sh' the video has now been viewed for nearly four million times.

Initially posted on Facebook, the video features a hairdresser intensively engaged in chopping and shaping a man’s hair. The dedicated hairdresser, tries to see it from all possible angles to check if it's even. Events take a hilarious turn after the hairdresser, goes extreme to check if he's done his work properly.

From the rooftop and the floor

As the clip progresses, the hairdresser could be seen checking his client’s hair, peeping from behind the door, from the garden outside the salon, by lying down on the floors etc. Finally, the video concludes by showing the perfectionist, trimming a bit more har and completing his hairdo with a hair spray.

We need more barbers like this guy😂 pic.twitter.com/he4dhLMwlu — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) September 2, 2020

Since posted, the video has created quite a buzz on the social media. Many have lauded the dedication of the man. Yet there were many others who joked about the condition of the other person accompanying the man and had to wait for hours just so that the barber achieves perfection.

What to fake it in front of a camera 🙄 — ray ray (@bigray602) September 2, 2020

Homies all set for his pajama jammy jam! 👍🏻😂 — @ReevesTattooer (@ReevesTattooer) September 2, 2020

This is the greatest thing I've found on this site so far LMAO — ??? (@I_DIDNT_RQ) September 2, 2020

He look like if Jamie foxx played a barber in some comedy/romance directed by Tyler Perry — 🗿 (@destava_) September 2, 2020

Didn’t know kid n play were still around — Voice of the Voiceless (@SportsNut4Life7) September 2, 2020

this barber is 7 year old me trying to play the claw game at Chuck E. Cheese. I did not get the prize in case you were wondering. — Spagetti playing Pokémon Smile (@spagetti_gamer) September 3, 2020

Recently, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an intriguing video related to barbers.. The 17-second clip shows a hairdresser in London operating outside his salon in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. However, it is the caption of Mahindra which has left people wondering if COVID-19 has really brought the erstwhile British empire to a full circle.

The video clip, shot from inside a car, shows the vehicle pass a rather empty street in London. It further shows a hairdresser cutting the hair of a customer outside the salon so as to maintain a safe distance from other customers. It is the Indian tycoon who then compares the British hairdresser to Indian Barbers.

