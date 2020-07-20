NBA Barbershop From 2K Neighbourhood Being Built By League At Orlando Bubble

The league has reportedly started building an NBA barber shop at the Orlando bubble for the players to visit during the stay. While the NBA barber shop was an idea initiated to keep the NBA players entertained, NBA 2K fans could not help but compare the shop to the one in the game. While playing, the players can have their avatars get haircuts, tattoos, and accessories for a small transaction.

NBA 2K Neighborhood-like NBA barber shop being built at Disney bubble

The first photo the NBA barber shop was shared by Tiago Splitter, who currently works as a development coach with the Brooklyn Nets. When the league had announced the NBA restart in June, they had mentioned barbers being available for the players to shave and braid their hair while staying at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Rajon Rondo's brother, Will Rondo, was tasked with selecting 50 barbers and stylists that could travel to Disney World. Will Rando started a hospitality company, Superior Global Travel & Concierge, which works with coordinating and providing services for multiple NBA players. The NBA later cut down his list to six barbers who would travel to the NBA bubble for the players. The barbers will be quarantined for a week before beginning their work.

NBA barber shop: NBA fans react to the under-construction NBA 2K Neighborhood barbershop's photo

Lebron after spending 1k VC on a new haircut pic.twitter.com/R2EjEUSSQP — Ｎ．Ｃｌａｕｓｓ☘️ (@ForTheReport) July 19, 2020

@frazzz23 They are really turning the bubble into the neighbourhood. — Fraser (@FrazAFC94) July 20, 2020

BRO YOU CAN NOT TELL ME NBA IS NOT TURNING INTO 2K THIS END OF THE YEAR! If I see Disney handing out their own currency to the players around courts then I'm done. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8WBb0UOPSP — SneakyGameBoy (@SneakyGameBoy) July 19, 2020

This dude Pops out to cut their Hair. 🤣😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/XogYhzFVkN — Henry NUGGS lll (@aye_artiiee) July 20, 2020

The season will resume from Thursday, July 30 (Friday, July 31 IST), where Utah Jazz will play New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 PM EST (4 AM IST) and the Los Angeles Clippers will play the Los Angeles Lakers 9 PM EST (6:30 AM IST). While there was worry surrounding the bubble's safety due to the increasing number of cases in Florida, the league decided to go ahead with their plan. As of now, two unidentified players have contracted the virus at the NBA bubble, while many have been warned about breaking the extensive safety precautions imposed by the league. The NBA seeding games will end on August 14 while a play-in tournament (if required) will be scheduled on August 15 and 16. The postseason will start from August 17 and will continue till September.

(Image source: Tiago Splitter official Twitter – @tiagosplitter)