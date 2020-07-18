Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A UK Barber Working On Roadside; Watch

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share an intriguing and thought-provoking video. The 17-second clip shows a hairdresser in London operating outside his salon in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. However, it is the caption of Mahindra which has left people wondering if COVID-19 has really brought the erstwhile British empire to a full circle.

The video clip, shot from inside a car, shows the vehicle pass a rather empty street in London. It further shows a hairdresser cutting the hair of a customer outside the salon so as to maintain a safe distance from other customers. It is the Indian tycoon who then compares the British hairdresser to Indian Barbers.

This clip was shared by a friend from London. Covid has brought the Empire full circle... Indian roadside barbers should sue for violation of intellectual property... pic.twitter.com/kCUo5YULd1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2020

Writing that the coronavirus pandemic has brought the empire to a full circle, he points out how the once imperialist Britons have now adopted the style of Indian Barbers to operate on the roadside. Further in the caption, he also jokingly asks the Indian Barbers to sue them for violation of intellectual property.

'Tree is missing'

Since shared the clip has been viewed over 141.5 times and over 1.4 thousand tweets. While the post put a lot of people under nostalgia, others shared pictures of Indian barbers operating at various locations. One user wrote, “Indian barber at roadside good option for a haircut at #COVID19 charges very few Rupees, another wrote,” This is called Intalian barber. We Indians always get copied worldwide." Yet another comment read," The tree is missing there. Do you know what we said to this, in our desi language: धूप छांव Means, customer & barber have to shift according to sunlight & shadow."

Near your office in colaba. 😀 pic.twitter.com/cEqnZYnuZr — nishit arvind vashi (@nishit29) July 18, 2020

Foreign countries are copying our barber style.Indian barbers should feel proud of their culture. pic.twitter.com/AeL8nXaJdR — Arjun Shah 🇮🇳 (@iamarjun55) July 18, 2020

We had Ita-lian Cut ( person sits on ईंटा) , Rome- anion cut where barber roams around home to home and give hair cut pic.twitter.com/oBxWF64Iwj — Maulvi ShukRah Paketu🇮🇳 (@Ask_akki) July 18, 2020

Indian barber at road side good option for haircut at #COVID19 charges very few Rupees pic.twitter.com/BiJR2VzYje — Stand for Animals Welfare Cause♥(StayHomeStaySafe) (@rksadhi) July 18, 2020

This is called Intalian barber.. We Indians always get copied worldwide..😎😎 pic.twitter.com/vZdcny4Ret — Avishek (@ReachAvishek) July 18, 2020

We can add more value to their ops! They should look for a tree, to fix the mirror. — Ashutosh Malik (@MalikAshutosh) July 18, 2020

In yet another hilarious post, Mahindra recently coined names of new diseases. Taking a dig at US rapper Kanye West, he named an all new 'disease' called 'Kanyenza', which according to Mahindra, causes its victims to 'hallucinate' and consider themselves great enough to run for Presidential elections. Reacting to the news that Kanye West is running for the post of the US President in the upcoming elections, Anand Mahindra said in a twisted manner that the rap artist was 'harbouring delusions of grandeur'