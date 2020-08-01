Homeless Man Reunites With His Dog In A Heartwarming Video; Netizens In Awe

A heart-melting video of a dog reuniting with its owner is going viral on social media and is probably the best thing to watch on the internet today. The video shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is winning the hearts of netizens. In the 24-second long video, a man, apparently homeless, can be seen meeting with his dog after a couple of weeks. The heartwarming reunion, which is reportedly from September last year is going viral on social media again after Susanta shared it with his followers.

Homeless. But heart full of love💕

The moment when a homeless person reunites with his dog at a shelter👇 pic.twitter.com/DVvphueiKG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 31, 2020

Anthony and Bobo

The dog named Bobo reportedly belongs to Anthony Rogers, an artist who became homeless due to some uncertain events. One morning, Anthony woke up to discover that his Bobo was missing following which he and his friend put up posters across the city with details of his dog. Bobo reached a shelter for animals in Memphis in September, where one of the employees recognised Anthony's four-legged companion from the posters. The employee called the number listed below and that is how Anthony and Bobo reunited again.

"Anthony is an artist who found himself homeless after some devastating events in his life. He doesn’t have a place to live, and he doesn’t always have food to eat. But he has a best friend, a sweet dog named Bobo. And he always makes sure Bobo has enough to eat. Their reunion was pure joy. Bobo could not contain his happiness at seeing his dad again.," Memphis Animal Services posted on Facebook.

