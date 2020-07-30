Guide Dog Jessica's Video Takes Over Social Media; Netizens In Complete Awe

Instagram and Reddit users both have been in awe after a video of a pooch dog has gone viral. The little pooch dog, Jessica is on training. Her video in the yellow vest that reads ‘Guide dog Foundation’ has won the hearts of all the netizens.

The 'guide' dog

The video begins when the dog is kept on a carpeted platform and she looks into the camera with her puppy eyes. Voices in the background can be heard where people are cheering her. The dog’s innocent looks are to die for. The dog is seen wearing a yellow vest and a pink collar. Guide Dog Foundation has also posted the video.

According to reports, Guide dog foundation is a non-profit organisation that “guide dogs at no cost to those who are blind, or have low vision". The aim of the foundation is to look for volunteers who can take puppies for the foundation home and care for them until they old enough to undergo proper training programs. The adorable video which was shared on their Instagram page garnered more than 4,000 views. Netizens also took over the comment section to express their love for the dog. While some think she is extremely cute, others think that she is the politest and deserves all the fame.

This is not the first time that dogs have taken over social media. A few days back, a new thread emerged on twitter that features two images. The first image includes an emoji giving expression and the second image includes a dog replicating the emoji. The twitter thread managed to gather 3.7K likes and 918 Retweets.

(Image credits: Instagram/GuideDogFoundation)

