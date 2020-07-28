Dogs Demonstrate Correct Method Of Wearing Face Mask, Netizens Say 'excellent Info'

In a unique public health safety advisory, two Australian pooches demonstrated how to properly wear the face masks to ensure maximum safety from the COVID-19 disease. Shared by a doctor from Australia, Sandra Demaio, the post shows two Golden Retriever canines giving examples of wrong and right methods of covering the face with masks in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection. Sandra wrote in an Instagram post, “For this latest public health announcement, over to Luna and Harry.”

With the masks, blue and white in colour with vibrant designs on it, the two obedient pet dogs can be seen posing with their mouth and nose uncovered as they explain to the public that those were the wrong ways of wearing a mask. In three of the four pictures, the pooches have their non-medical face-covering either pulled on the heads or below the mouth. In the second image, the mask can be seen dangling with one string on the dog’s face. However, the last picture shows one of the two dogs covering both the nose and the mouth appropriately, citing, that it was the right way of protection. Instagram users poured in a slew of reaction on the post thanking the medic for the useful information conveyed in an interesting manner. Users also showed solidarity with the medic for her battle with the coronavirus in the forefront.

Netizens appreciate the effort

“Thank you for the excellent info you have been providing. Thinking of u all in Melbourne,” wrote a user. “Perfect to show my class tomorrow! Thanks,” said another. “This should definitely be used in the official information campaigns for safety measures against COVID-19,” suggested the third. In a similar kind of video that emerged online, another Poonch in Wooster, Ohio, was also seen demonstrating how to correctly wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. An officer at Wooster Police Department in Wayne County shared the video of his dog that advised people on how to exercise the measure appropriately in public.

