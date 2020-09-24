Good News: Horse Rescued From Ravine In California, Netizens Laud OCFA's Efforts

In a heartwarming story, an 8 year old horse named Lola was saved by the Orange County Fire Authority department in California when it fell 60 feet down a ravine on September 21. The video which has been uploaded on the official Facebook page of Orange County Fire Authority shows the rescue mission using a helicopter. According to the caption of the video, it was difficult to walk the horse out of the terrain. Therefore, the authority had to use a helicopter and a vet to sedate Lola.

Horse rescued by OCFA

The 57 seconds video clip that has been uploaded on Facebook shows the rescue mission to reunite Lola with her owner. In the beginning, Lola is seen with various members of the team who are tying her up with the helicopter using their equipment. As the video progresses, we see Lola being flown to a safe spot. When being landed, the horse is seen to be a little restless. However, the rescue team safely manages to reunite the horse with the owner. During the end of the video, we see Lola’s images with the owners. The caption of the video read, “We flew Lola to a safe landing spot with additional rescue team members awaiting. Fortunately, we were able to reunite Lola with her owner who was ecstatic to see her!”.

Uploaded on September 22, the video has gatered 1.1K likes. Applauding the rescue team, netizens bombarded the comment section. Praising the team, one Facebook user wrote, "OCFA has crossed over into superhero status. Good job!".

(Image Credits: Facebok/OrangeCountyFireAuthority)

