Good News: Pup Welcomed In 'K3G' Style; Zoo Successfully Clones DNA Of Horse; And More

When the world updates consist of COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests among other things, people are more than ever are looking for encouraging news. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. Therefore, here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Zoo successfully clones DNA of horse

Marking another remarkable scientific advancement, a foal was successfully born from cloning. San Diego zoo, located in the US, in a press release revealed that a foal belonging to an endangered species was born after their officials cloned the DNA of a 40-year-old horse. The foal from Przewalkski breed marked the one of its kind effort to save the near-extinct species.

Breaking: The world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse 🐴 was born at Timber Creek Veterinary. This species, once extinct in the wild, has started to be reintroduced into its native ranges. pic.twitter.com/bYloCfQdWO — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) September 13, 2020

Puppy welcomed home In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' style

A video of a puppy being welcomed in the house for the first time by its family of humans in a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style went viral on the micro-blogging platform, leaving Twitterati in awe of the pooch. In the video, the Golden Retriever pup is seen welcomed by its family members in the most traditional way. The viral video shows a girl dipping the paws of her new pooch in Alta (red dye) to welcome it by leaving its paws' impression on a piece of white paper. The highlight of the video was the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham playing in the clip's background.

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

Social distancing circles at a Bengal railway station

To ensure that people maintain social distancing, authorities are drawing circles to demarcate places where people should stand to maintain safe distances in public places like shops, bus stops, and railway stations. A railway station in West Bengal has drawn social distancing circles at odd places, some of which don’t even offer a person space to stand. The circles have been drawn at the most bizarre spaces, the pictures of which have triggered a laughter riot on social media.

So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing 😂 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3tTw8JuOVe — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020

Puppy found alive in rubble of California wildfires

On September 14, the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies and the first responders discovered a minutely injured and terrified puppy alive during the search and rescue operation under the rubble in the Berry Creek area, California. While the emergency services were stunned at the survival of the fighter pooch, they named him “Trooper”, owing to its bravery and endurance. In a post shared on Facebook, the Butte County Sheriff's Office wrote, ”These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today.”

Zomato delivery woman hailed for incredible performance

A delivery woman working for Zomato recently earned praised on social media for her incredible work performance of no cancellations and delayed deliveries. A Twitter post highlighted delivery woman Uma’s record and shared details on how she won a Diamond star of excellence for Zomato. Not just netizens, but Zomato also retweeted the post and praised Uma for her perfect record. In a heartfelt message, the food delivery app wrote that the delivery woman made them ‘super proud’.

There's one more thing she won waaay before any award – our hearts ❤️



Uma, thank you for doing what you do every day. You make us super proud. https://t.co/IpUHzpjVbo — zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 15, 2020

