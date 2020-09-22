Good News: 6-month-old Becomes Youngest To Water Ski; Woman Feeds Banana To Squirrel

With the onslaught of COVID-19 cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the negativity surrounding them. So, here's the day's wrap of five positive stories that can brighten and uplift the mood amid such unprecedented dark times.

6-month-old becomes youngest to ever water ski

A six-month-old baby in Utah, US, has set an unofficial world record by becoming the youngest person ever to go water skiing. While taking to Instagram, Casey and Mindi Humpherys posted a video of their child, Rich, skiing at Lake Powell. Uploaded on an account dedicated to the toddler, the clip shows the infant holding tight to a metal bar while being pulled along the lake by a boat.

READ: Good News: 6-month-old Becomes Youngest To Ever Water Ski, Netizens Call Him ‘boss Baby'

Bride travels 320km on wedding day to surprise grandfather

A newly married 36-year-old woman travelled nearly 320 kilometres in a bid to see her grandfather in his care home as he couldn’t make the wedding due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. According to international media reports, Alex Pearce, who works as a surgeon, drove for over three hours, picking up her husband along the way, just to share a glass of champagne and a slice of cake with her 87-year-old grandad from behind a protective screen.

Pearce’s grandfather, Graham Burley, lives at Court Lodge Care Home and has Parkinson’s disease. The 36-year-old married her husband Philip on August 29 in Shepton Mallet, Somerset. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple couldn’t invite Burley, 87, as it was ‘just too high risk’. However, they decided to ‘pop in’ and visit him in Lymington, Hampshire.

READ: Good News: Bride Travels 320km On Wedding Day To Surprise Grandfather At Care Home

Man with broken back becomes extreme wheelchair skater

A man, who broke his back in a snowboarding accident and was left paralysed waist down, has defied all odds in a bid to become an extreme wheelchair skater. The 25-year-old, Tony Thogmartin, was a serious snowboarder, however, because of the horrifying accident in 2017 he was forced to adjust to life in a wheelchair. While his friends and family believed that his career in the adventure was over, Thogmartin was determined not to give up and took up the unique wheelchair skateboarding sport.

READ: 25-year-old Who Became Paraplegic After An Accident Becomes Extreme Wheelchair Skater

Woman feeds banana to squirrel

A clip of a woman feeding a banana to a squirrel has left the netizens in complete awe, with many highlighting the need for such kindness and humanity. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video shows the squirrel feasting on the banana that is being fed to her. Nanda uses a quote by Buddha as his caption, emphasizing on how kindness is the true religion.

Be kind to all creatures

This is the true religion.



The Buddha pic.twitter.com/Cv6OkZ2eeG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 20, 2020

READ: Video Of Woman Feeding Banana To Squirrel Sends Message Of Kindness, Netizens In Awe

Toddler plays fetch with dog through a fence

An adorable video of a toddler playing with a dog has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, one can spot a baby playing fetch with a dog on the other side of the fence. The toddler can be seen throwing a ball over his garden’s fence, while a dog can be heard in the background. Few seconds into the video, the pooch can then be seen popping his head over the fence with a ball in his mouth. The video has been labelled as 'pretty effin awesome' by netizens. Take a look at the video:

How lovely is this, 2 year old playing fetch with the neighbours dog 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/oZlH7RtFmz — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 21, 2020

READ: Toddler Plays Fetch With His Neighbour's Dog Through A Fence; Makes Netizens Go 'awww'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.