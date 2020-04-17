Hungarian Couple In Quarantine Recreate Hollywood's Most Iconic Scenes In Kitchen

In midst of coronavirus lockdown, a Hungarian couple has recreated some of the most popular Hollywood movie scenes at home with toilet rolls, utensils and basic utility objects putting their creative flair to work while in quarantine.

Fanni Kovacs and Hosszu Norbert have shared photos of their brilliant blockbuster scenes' redos that were accomplished on a limited budget. The couple has been posting their work on Facebook and the internet is simply awestruck.

Using basic locations, like the kitchen and the living room, the cinephile duo improvised shots from the popular flicks such as The Shining, Men in Black, Harry Potter, and other giant productions in a humorous remake. In one such photo, the couple staged The Shining thriller scene using a salami stick in place of an axe to pervade horror.

In yet another, the movie buffs replaced the jumbo machine gun with toilet paper rolls, all the while airing fires on the big screen in the background to rework the burning tanker scene form the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger film Commando. They also shot some of the hilarious monochrome stills from the Charlie Chaplin's movies.

Take a look at the posts here:

Posters reworked

Revivifying the emotional scene from the movie Forrest Grump, Norbert can be seen gifting Fanni an item off the kitchen shelf instead of the Nike running shoes. The egg tray seemed a superb replacement for the couple’s one of the favourite scenes from Men in Black.

Not just that, the duo recreated some of the prodigious posters of the Hollywood movies like for Sylvester Stallone's Rocky, Wreck It Ralph and Love Actually, scribbling the proposal in the Hungarian language.

Speaking to a British media outlet, Fanni said that it took the couple over two hours to stage at least three photos; however, they were planning to recreate more scenes as and when the idea strikes. He added that he and his partner Norbi are performers and have mostly worked with events. Since the coronavirus lockdown has put a stop to their work, they decided to give it a try at home instead.

