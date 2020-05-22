Husky Kovu Recreates Jason Mraz's Famous Song, Netizens Call It Best Thing On Internet

In an adorable video that was shared on social media, a husky can be seen jamming on Jason Mraz's 2008 hit song 'I'm Yours'. The dog named Kovu can be seen jamming to the song with its owner Tate Hegstrom. In the video, Tate can be seen playing the guitar as well as humming the song slowly while Kovu provides some support with his howls. The video was shared on the dog's Instagram handle on May 18 with a caption that reads, "I’m Yours (and feeling VERY vocal this morning)."

The post is garnering a lot of praise from netizens and dog lovers who think that Kovu is doing a beautiful job with his howls. A user named 'byrdeye' wrote, "WE HAVE SIX DOGS BUT NONE SING AS BEAUTIFULLY AS KOVU --- BLESS HIS GORGEOUS HEART." A healthcare worker who is currently busy battling COVID-19 disease commented, "I’m so in love with that beautiful dog. Oh! My goodness just beautiful. I’m an ICU nurse and love this duet it’s what we need." One user also called the post the best thing on the internet.

Jason Mraz and his hit song

The song that Kovu and Tate are trying to recreate in the video has been sung by the American singer Jason Mraz and it peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 charts while staying there for a record 76 weeks. The song was eventually nominated for Grammy awards in 2009 and helped Jason win many accolades, including Hal David Starlight Award.

