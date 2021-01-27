'I Can Walk With My Head High': Man Gets Upper Lip, Nose Removed To Look Like Black Alien

In an unusual bid to look like "black alien", a man from France recently got his upper lip and lower part of the nose removed. Anthony Loffredo, a Frenchman got the complex surgery done in Spain, as such procedures are illegal in France, The Mirror reported. Loffredo had previously got his whole body including his eyeballs tattoed in addition to getting his tongue split into two.

Man gets upper lip removed

The 32-year-old also has a popular Instagram where he documents his body modifications. Named the_black_alien_project, the page has 282 thousand followers. Detailing his drastic nose job to his followers, he recently made a post writing, "Thank you to you @oscarmarquezbodymod you will have marked my life … now I can walk with my head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together."

However, speaking to DailyMail, the body modification enthusiast said that he now struggled to speak. According to reports, the man now plans to modify his arms, legs, fingers and the back of his head. Despite his startling appearance, he said he had no problems in attracting members of the opposite gender.

'The idea struck few years ago'

Speaking to a french daily Mili Libre, the modification lover said that from a very young age had been fascinated towards body transformation. Elaborating further, he said that he realized that he wanted to undergo modifications when he was working as a security guard. Talking about choosing black alien, he said that he loved getting in the shows of scary characters.

