Alien Isolation System Requirements: How To Play This Game On Your Device?

Alien Isolation is a survival horrors genre video game for single players. The game was developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA in 2014. It is available on Windows devices, Playstation and Xbox gaming consoles. This game is based on the 1979 film “Alien” and the alien isolation gameplay involves the character of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley. The player enters alien isolation gameplay as Amanda and finds the cause of disappearances of Ellen while battling aliens like "facehuggers" and Xenomorphs and other threats like androids named Working Joes.

Also read: OS W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

The game is known for its immersive graphics and intense gameplay. It is a large game as the alien isolation game size is 35GB. If you love Survival games, you need to check the alien isolation system requirements before you start playing the game-

Alien isolation system requirements:

Also read: Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 OS W Vs CM W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The game is available for Microsoft Windows users. If you have a PC, you can check out the alien isolation pc requirements-

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (32bit)

Processor: 3.16Ghz Intel Core 2 Duo E8500

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1GB (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Also read: Tottenham Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Might Return To London To End Serie A Spell

But if you need to have the best experience while playing the game, your device should have the following alien isolation pc requirements-

OS: Windows 7 (64bit)

Processor: AMD: Phenom II X4 955 - 4 Core, 3.2 GHz or Intel: Core 2 Quad Q9650 - 4 Core, 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB (AMD GPU: AMD Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX660)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

These are the alien isolation system requirements that your device needs to run the game.

How to download the Alien isolation game?

This game is available in different sizes and you can find alien isolation download links in Steam, Epic games and also on the official website. You can choose any link to download. Visit any of these above-said links and click on the alien isolation download link to download the game.

Also read: Virat Kohli Shares 10-year-old Tweet After ICC Award Win, Looks Back At Journey In Blue

Before you download it, ensure that your device has enough free disc space to accommodate alien isolation size. Wait till the game file is downloaded completely Then follow the commands on your screen to install it.

Is alien isolation available on android?

The alien isolation game is not available in its original form. Instead, it is available as a spin-off game named Alien: Blackout. You can download this game from the app store.