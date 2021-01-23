How To Kill Predator In Fortnite? Read On To Know In Details About Alien

The Predator is the latest addition to Fortnite Season 5. Battling with him will help you to unlock a new skin. Many users have been trying to find the easiest way to kill Predator. Epic Games released the v15.21 update and has come up with new content on the game. This consists of the Predator who is available as a Boss character for the users to battle. This has been reported in the gaming portal charlieintel.com.

Now, what is the easiest way to kill Predator? You can unlock the Predator skin in the game by defeating him in the Jungle Hunter Quests in the Battle Pass. Killing the alien is not an easy job and we have compiled some tips for you.

How to kill Predator in Fortnite?

If you have seen the 1987 classic film Predator, you can very well understand why the Predator is so difficult to kill. He has great agility that allows him to move between trees very easily.

You will also face some problems while dealing with the Predator because of the Cloaking Device. He can easily camouflage himself with this device. This makes tracking his movements difficult.

So, how to kill Predator in Fortnite?

Start by jumping from the Battle Bus and landing in Stealthy Stronghold.

Then gather the weapons that you can find.

Go to the location of the Predator on the left side of the POI.

Watch the other gamers destroy the alien from a distance.

Once you see him weakened, kill the Predator with close and medium-range distance weapons.

Where does Predator spawn?

Where does Predator spawn in Fortnite? If you are wondering about it, then know that there is no specific location in the game where the Predator will spawn. He could either be in the water on the east, west, north, or south side of the map. The gamer will have to be prepared to know about his location. There is a chance that you will be able to see his outline as he uses the invisible form commonly.

Is predator in Battle Lab?

Many gamers often wonder is Predator in Battle Lab. It has been found that the Predator’s spawning area could not be located in the current edition of the Battle Lab. He can stay invisible and run from one gamer to the other. So there are lesser chances that he will stay in one place for a long time.