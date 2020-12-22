IAF Pays Aerial Tribute To 'CORONA Warriors', Official Skydives Holding Banner

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 21 paid a unique tribute to COVID-19 warriors or the frontline fighters of the pandemic including an ‘Air Warrior’ skydiving with a banner reading “Tribute to Corona Warriors”. Sharing pictures of the gesture, the IAF posted on its official Twitter account saying “the east, the sky and an Air Warrior” on the day of Great Conjunction. Rare conjunction had occurred on Monday when two planets, Saturn and Jupiter were closer than they had ever been since the Middle Ages, that is, after more than 400 years. The “planetary dance” of both the planets, according to NASA finally resulted in the ‘Great Conjunction; on December 21.

Read - Martyred Squadron Leader Samir Abrol's Wife Garima Abrol Is Now An Air Force Officer

Read - Delhi HC Stays CIC Order Directing IAF To Provide Information About PM's Foreign Visits

Netizens say ‘God bless warriors’

Following IAF sharing pictures of their tribute, netizens across the nation started hailing both the Indian Air Force as well as the COVID-19 warriors who have been tackling the global health crisis on the frontlines including medical professionals, essential workers among others. While one internet user said “God bless warriors”, another noted that gestures like this “go a long way”. From saying they are “proud” of Indian Eagles to saying ‘Jai Hind’, the spirit of fighting the pandemic was seen rejuvenated among the internet users. Many others shared their capture of the Great Conjunction.

Thank you @IAF_MCC we also proud you and like eagle 🦅 warrior and save over citizens jai hind ❤️🙏 #IndianAirForce — َََََََََ (@aryanjul20) December 22, 2020

Love and respect to our Indian Air force. Bharat Mata ki jai👌👍🏻🙏 — Sunil Chowta (@ChowtaSunil) December 22, 2020

Just waavvv ❤

Long live @IAF_MCC , Jay hind 🙏🇮🇳 — Shankar Kandpal (@Recycle_been) December 22, 2020

Jai hind🇮🇳

Jai Indian armed forces — Dev Narayan S.S (@DevNarayanSS1) December 22, 2020

God bless the #AirWarrior.

I prefer it blurred. — Veteran Manan Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@mananbhattnavy) December 22, 2020

Salut Jai Hind vande Mataram — Pintu Halder (@PintuHa08651901) December 22, 2020

Brave hearts selute to you 🙏

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Umesh kumar kumbar (@DhruvaUmesh) December 22, 2020

जय हिन्द — ⎝⎝ 𝓝𝓪𝓭𝓮 乂 𝓓𝔂𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓸 ⎠⎠ (@Nadexdynamo) December 22, 2020

Jai hind jai Bharat — Mritunjay Pandit (@Mrit8334) December 22, 2020

Salute...

Wonderful tribute 👏👏👏 — ANJANEYA (@anjanikumar41) December 22, 2020

Love❤ you Air Force..... Miss you Air force.... — SAURABH SHASTRI (@SAURABH46635309) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, NASA also shared their capture of the ‘Great Conjunction’ on Twitter and urged users to find an open spot to do the same. Prior to the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ phenomenon, NASA had advised the onlookers to use of a tripod, which will help hold the camera steady while taking longer exposures. The US space agency had said, “The crescent Moon will pass near Jupiter and Saturn a few days before the conjunction. Take advantage of it in your composition!” In the aftermath of the solar system’s largest planet aligning close to Saturn, many pictures went viral that showed the two clearly based on the high-quality devices.

Skywatchers are enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime look at a close alignment of Jupiter and Saturn! Today, with @GoogleDoodles, we explained what we're seeing from Earth and shared some perspectives from around the solar system: https://t.co/4uMPAZOO43 — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2020

Read - IAF Chief Holds Talks With Japanese Counterpart On Boosting Military Cooperation

Read - Anil Kapoor, Netflix Apologise After IAF Raise Objection Over 'AK Vs AK' Trailer



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.