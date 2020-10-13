Last Updated:

Ice Cream Served On Banana Leaf Wins Internet, Norwegian Diplomat says 'great Inspiration'

In a bid to eliminate plastic waste, a non profit organization called ‘Initiative United North East’ has come with the concept of using banana leaf as cups

Akanksha Arora
In a bid to eliminate plastic waste, a non-profit organization from North East called ‘Initiative United North East’ has come with the concept of using banana leaf along with bamboo spoons instead of plastic cups and spoons. This innovation is being termed as ‘great start to end plastic waste’ by the organization. The non-profit organization took to its official Facebook handle and shared the image of a leaf cup and now they are being applauded by the netizens for the same. 

'Great eco-friendly initiative'

Uploaded on September 3, the image features the all new green leaf cup with a pink coloured ice cream. Not only this but the image also consists of a bamboo spoon. Aptly describing the image, it has been captioned as, “Ice cream served in banana leaf cup with bamboo spoon”.

Recently, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim took to its official Twitter handle as he shared the same image of the green leaf cup as applauded the organization. "Green Inspiration!", wrote Erik in a bid to appreciate the effort taken by the Indian organization. Further in the caption he wrote that this image shows that humans do not need plastic as much as they think they do. 

Uploaded on October 13, the image has gathered 1.5K likes. Netizens bombarded the commen section, applauding the initiative. "Have seen this in some other places , even in cities like Mumbai where some places serve icecream on a leaf , kept on a steel plate , and parcel it in leaves", wrote on Twitter user. 

(Image Credits: Twitter/InitiativeUnitedNorthEast)

 

 

