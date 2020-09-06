Last Updated:

IIT Delhi's Job Posting For Dog Handler Creates Buzz; Minimum Qualification Baffles People

A job posting by IIT Delhi, for the position of dog handler, has taken the internet by storm for mainly two reasons, salary and qualification.

IIT Delhi

A job posting by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the position of dog handler has taken the internet by storm. The notice garnered attention mainly for two reasons, qualification and salary. IIT Delhi stated “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” as the eligibility criteria, whereas for most of the job application in the same position usually require a minimum qualification of 10+2. Coming to the salary, the institute mentioned that it can go up to Rs 45,000 per month, even though a similar job profile under Delhi Police has a salary of around Rs 20,000. 

Other requirements for the selection include that the candidate must be between the age of 21 and 35 on the date of interview. Candidates must also have the capability of vaccinating, providing medical aid, administering medicines and experienced in dog feeding, among other things. 

The notice read, “Applications are invited from Indian Citizens for the 01 posts of Dog Handler on purely contract basis under Security Office, IIT Delhi. The appointment may be made initially for a period of 03 months, renewable further subject to requirement & satisfactory work performance”.

Netizens surprised to see eligibility criteria 

Since shared, the photo of the notice is taking rounds on several social media platforms. Internet users were surprised to see the eligibility criteria of the job. While one internet user said, “Feels 4 years of Btech can be used for dog handler, that too in a university which hands out BTech degrees,” another added, “@iitdelhi So you dear people want that engineer can do a job of dog handler.  Why don't you guys start a placement drive for this position within your campus?” “Even a DOG HANDLER is enjoying a salary of 45K. And here comes we Engineers who get 25K-30K as a starting salary. Bus ab yahi dekhna baaki reh gya tha is duniya mei,” added third. 

