IIT Delhi's Job Posting For Dog Handler Creates Buzz; Minimum Qualification Baffles People

A job posting by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the position of dog handler has taken the internet by storm. The notice garnered attention mainly for two reasons, qualification and salary. IIT Delhi stated “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” as the eligibility criteria, whereas for most of the job application in the same position usually require a minimum qualification of 10+2. Coming to the salary, the institute mentioned that it can go up to Rs 45,000 per month, even though a similar job profile under Delhi Police has a salary of around Rs 20,000.

Other requirements for the selection include that the candidate must be between the age of 21 and 35 on the date of interview. Candidates must also have the capability of vaccinating, providing medical aid, administering medicines and experienced in dog feeding, among other things.

The notice read, “Applications are invited from Indian Citizens for the 01 posts of Dog Handler on purely contract basis under Security Office, IIT Delhi. The appointment may be made initially for a period of 03 months, renewable further subject to requirement & satisfactory work performance”.

Netizens surprised to see eligibility criteria

Since shared, the photo of the notice is taking rounds on several social media platforms. Internet users were surprised to see the eligibility criteria of the job. While one internet user said, “Feels 4 years of Btech can be used for dog handler, that too in a university which hands out BTech degrees,” another added, “@iitdelhi So you dear people want that engineer can do a job of dog handler. Why don't you guys start a placement drive for this position within your campus?” “Even a DOG HANDLER is enjoying a salary of 45K. And here comes we Engineers who get 25K-30K as a starting salary. Bus ab yahi dekhna baaki reh gya tha is duniya mei,” added third.

This is the value of an Engineer in India. The minimum qualification for Dog-Handler is Graduation and specifically mentioned BTech. Wow, I am just amazed to see the advertisement and that too from one of the premium Engineering Institution... #Shame #IITDelhi #BadiBadiiBatein pic.twitter.com/e0BhUkYXel — Dr. Sunil Pathak (@sunilpathak87) September 5, 2020

What an IRONY:



The foremost institute ( #IITDelhi ) that awards B-Tech Degrees itself believes....



"Minimum Qualification For a 𝘿𝙤𝙜 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙧 should be B-Tech"



I am sure millions of unemployed engineers will be interested being a '𝘿𝙤𝙜 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙧'.#AccheDin 💔 pic.twitter.com/bfqBpOUezk — Piyush Singh (@piyush710singh) September 6, 2020

Engineering and other degrees are for dogs handler. Is the education system have that subject tought. Are these students trained for chasing dog at @iitdelhi and other in institutes. Iam saddened by the quality of requirements @EduMinOfIndia @AICTE_INDIA @PMOIndia @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/xres1t9toY — Dr. Medalson Ronghang (@dr_ronghang) September 5, 2020

Do read this..The eligibility criteria for a candidate to be appointed as a dog handler at IIT Delhi purely on a contractual basis.. #IITDelhi pic.twitter.com/N820PkMcNg — prudhvirajk (@rajvinay77) September 5, 2020

Dog Handler vacancy in IIT Delhi and salary is 45,000/-. Guest Teacher in UPTU (AKTU) gets 1000/- rupees per Lecture upto a maximum of 30,000/- per month.

Matlab IIT mein being Dog Handler is more profitable than being Guest Teacher. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #IITDelhi #AKTU #UPTU pic.twitter.com/APUyu2o7kJ — محمد شعیب || Mohammad Shoaib (@mshoaib09) September 5, 2020

