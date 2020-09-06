Austrian Man Spends 2.5 Hours In Box Filled With Over 200 Kg Ice Cubes, Sets World Record

An Austrian man, Josef Koeberl, on September 5, set a new record by breaking his previous record for the longest full-body contact with ice cubes. He stayed for a time duration of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a glass box which was topped up with 200 kilograms of ice cube. The man stepped up inside the box wearing his swim trunks.

Austrian man sets a world record

A small crowd had gathered to watch the Austrian man break his own record at the town square of Melk in Lower Austria. This time he stayed in for 30 minutes more than the last time which was in the year 2019. Talking about the pain, Koeberl said that he tried to focus on his negative emotions. He said, “I’m fighting the pain by visualizing and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain. That way I can endure”.

Read: Illusionist David Blaine Flies 25,000ft In The Air With 52 Helium Balloons; Watch Video

(Image Credits: AP)

Koeberl team told AP that he is planning to break his own record one more time next year in Los Angeles. Koerberl’s personal record is also the world record for staying in ice for the longest time. After coming out of the glass box, Koerberl said that the sun felt “really great” on his back.

Read: Potterheads From 40 Countries Unite Virtually To Create Guinness World Record | WATCH

Few days back, American illusionist David Blaine performed his latest stunt as a part of which he flew 25,000 ft high in the air using 52 helium balloons. Reports suggest that Blaine is known for performing such daring stunts and he has broken several records for the same. After performing his latest stunt in Arizona, Blaine reportedly said that it felt like magic as he was floating in the air. He termed his latest stunt as ‘Ascension’. Blaine had trained himself for this stunt for 2 years.

Read: Guinness World Records: 6-year-old Punjab Boy Attempts Skating 16km Blindfolded

Also Read: Good News: Chennai Man Sets World Record For Solving Most Rubik's Cubes Underwater

(With Inputs from AP)

(Image Credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.