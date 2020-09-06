Leopard Spotted In Chandeli Village Along India-Nepal Border, Movements Under Surveillance

An incident that took place at the India-Nepal border has created a panicky situation amongst the villagers residing in Chandeli village. Image of a leopard crossing a road has been caught in a CCTV camera. The leopard has been accused of targeting various domestic animals in the region.

Read: Delhi: Indian Rock Python Spotted Outside Saket Metro Station, Rescued

Leopard spotted in a residential area

BS Bisht from the Khatima Forest Department was quoted saying “The Forest Department has alerted the residents of Chandeli village about the presence of a leopard in the village”. Cautioning the villagers, SDO of Forest Department, Babu Lal said, “The villagers should not venture out at night. A team has been formed to monitor the leopard’s movement. The forest department is making efforts to make the leopard flee to the forest”.

Read: Gujarat: 8-feet-long Crocodile Rescued From Residential Area In Vadodara

In a separate incident a five-foot-long python was spotted near Saket metro station in South Delhi and was later released safely into the wild. According to ANI, the incident happened on July 28, when the reptile was noticed by a passerby who found it resting underneath a footbridge from a nearby culvert. The incident immediately caused panic outside, Metro station gate 1. Following the incident, Wildlife SOS and NGO, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached at the spot. A team of two ‘trained’ rescuers with rescue equipment, extricated the python from narrow space underfoot over the bridge. Rock python or Python molurus is a large, nonvenomous python species native to tropical and subtropical regions of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Read: Video: Leopardess, Who Gave Birth To 4 Cubs In A Hut In Nashik, Carries Them To Jungle

Also Read: Good News: Leopardess Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Nashik, Netizens Praise 'nature's Gift'

(Image Credits: ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.