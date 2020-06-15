IIT-Madras' Researchers Develop Microwave Process To Produce Biofuel Oils

Researchers in the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) has developed a microwave process that can produce biofuel oils using agricultural waste and degraded plastics. The research was led by professor R. Vinu, associate professor in Chemical engineering department and the project was supported by GAIL, the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The IITM in a statement said that the biofuel oil produced using agricultural waste such as rice straws, sugarcane bagasse, and plastic waste is of high energy value and can be an efficient replacement of petrochemicals.

The biofuel was produced using the method known as 'pyrolysis' or heat-induced breakdown process of the biomass components into fuel components. According to reports, professor Vine feels biofuel oil can serve as a sustainable replacement for petrochemicals as it will leave zero carbon footprints in the environment. Plastics used in the process of making biofuels are serving two important purposes, first, it reduces plastic waste from the environment in a productive way, and second, it serves as a supporting component in making biofuel because they are rich in hydrogen and thereby produce oil with better properties.

IITM tops NIRF ranking

Recently, the college topped the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Engineering ranking for the fifth year in a row. The college has secured the top rank in the list released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD). Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured the second spot and is followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the third.

(Image Credit: PTI)

