'I'm glad I didn't shift to Delhi': Netizens furious over capital's degrading air quality

Residents in Delhi woke up to smoke and haze on October 26 as the National Capital Region(NCR) recorded low Air Quality Index (AQI) of 343 at 10 am. The national capital, that was already suffering from smog and poor air due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, witnessed Dussehra filled with effigies burning all across the region. As per ANI, areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana already recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution with a few of them entering 'very poor' zone on the evening of October 25.

On October 26, the AQI dropped to 'very poor' category at several locations in the national capital including Rohini, ITO and Dwarka. Infuriated by the drooping air quality, residents of Delhi took to Twitter to share their anger over deteriorating state of pollution. While many took a jibe at those who encouraged the burning of effigies and crackers on Dussehra and Diwali respectively, there were others who urged the administration to take quick action. Many users even raised concerns over the current state of pollution affecting patients with serious breaking illnesses. "We don't need tobacco, any type of cancer to kill ourselves. We are AtmaNirbhar in killing ourselves with the Annual Smog during the winter months," quipped a user.

Pollution in Delhi

One user stated, "Less than 24 hours in Delhi and my eyes are already burning. #DelhiPollution." Another wrote, "Today's AQI of Rohini, Delhi was below 200 before the evening. But after sunset it becomes hazardous. If this continues, that day is not so far when it will become our necessity to carry an oxygen tank."

My father is an asthmatic patient. I remember during 90s my father was advised to be posted in Delhi to better his health conditions. Today, I am glad that he never shifted here. #delhiairpollution #DelhiAirQuality #dyingdelhi — Debarati Das (@Debbs_ds) October 26, 2020

It makes more sense to give 30% of my income to Elon Musk than to the govt. If I must suffer from toxic air, at least it would be on a new planet. #DelhiAirQuality — Apoorv Singhal (@SinghalHandedly) October 25, 2020

Delhi NCR mein tand bad main aati hai, phle Pollution aata hai !#DelhiAirQuality #noida #delhincr — Dhirendra Singh Fouzdar (@tweetdhir) October 25, 2020

Given the #DelhiPollution we really have to stop the need for fireworks! Why not just get yourself a plant to commemorate the victory of good over evil. #PollutionControl #pollution #Delhi #DelhiAirQuality #delhifightspollution — Arpita Kuila (@ArpitaKuila) October 25, 2020

@PrakashJavdekar @ArvindKejriwal How are you allowing crackers and effigy burning in #Delhi ? Can't you see citizens choking up? Is this really what good over evil teaches us? What is wrong with you? @CPCB_OFFICIAL #letdelhibreathe #DelhiPollution #DelhiAirQuality — Kopal Singhania (@kopals25) October 25, 2020

Parents will spend hours with kids to make outstanding "No Pollution" posters and then give them 5000 rupees to buy Murga Chaap Crackers. #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution #Dussehra #Diwali2020 — Akshita Gupta (@TheFloatingPen) October 25, 2020

