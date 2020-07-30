Images Of Raccoon's Paintings Break Internet; Netizens Call It 'masterpiece'

Animal visuals usually gain a lot of attention on social media. This time a Raccoon has become trending on the internet for a very bizarre reason. Uploaded on Instagram, the raccoon’s paintings have managed to steal all the limelight on social media.

Creative creatures

The raccoon is named as Piper and there is a huge chance that Piper’s painting will leave you stunned. Her artworks are uploaded on Instagram handle, ‘titotheraccoon’. The Instagram handle already has 121K followers. Recently, a picture was uploaded showing Piper standing right next to her painting. The image is captioned as, “Piper paintings!!! Piper is an up-and-coming artist. What do you think of her first pieces?”

Piper Raccoon's painting skills have left the netizens surprised. The post has managed to gather over 23,000 likes and netizens have taken over the comment section. While there are people who cannot stop praising the raccoon and are absolutely stunned by her talent, there are also people who want to buy her paintings. People have also called the picture the ‘cutest thing on the internet’.

This is not the first time that an animal's paintings have gone viral. Few days back, A video of an elephant painting a self-portrait surfaced on the internet which left the internet divided. The short clip was posted on Twitter by a user called dectrocardiac1. The video shows four-year-old elephant Suda painting a self-portrait on canvas board. The two-minute video starts by showing the elephants drawing some parallel lines to draw its feet. As the video moves further, the paint in the tusker's brush fades and a man could be seen immediately rushing to the spot and dipping it into the paint so that the animal could complete its artwork andi is not distracted. The video finally ends by showing the elephant from Maetaeng, Thailand completing its painting with roses and signing on it.

