Botched Art Restoration Of Virgin Mary Painting Triggers Meme Marathon On Twitter

A 17th-century painting of the Virgin Mary was recently restored. However, instead of garnering praise, the artwork has now become a meme template for Twitter users. The painting named Immaculate Conception of Los Venerable, by Spanish Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo was bought by a curator, however, what made it immensely famous was its botched up restoration.

The disastrous restoration took place after an anonymous collector sought the help of furniture restorers to clean up a copy of the painting. According to reports, the curator paid the cleaner a whopping amount of $1350 for restoration. However, to everybody’s surprise, the attempt resulted in disfiguring it. The curator has now contacted a professional to get it right.

'Awesome meme potential'

Soon after, the photos of the messed up painting hit the internet, it triggered a meme riot on Twitter. While many converted it into expectation vs reality meme many others compared it to the year 2020.

I fixed it last time, but I'm busy right now. pic.twitter.com/1eu1SU9NDv — 3CallFinagle (@3CallFinagle) June 23, 2020

While restoration work by humans failed, a painting by a rat has been sold for a million dollars. A rat named Gus has been making headlines after his paintings sold worldwide for 1,000 pounds, which is approximately Rs 92,000. According to reports, Gus creates miniature paintings on canvases which his owner later sells online to buyers from all over the world. The little rodent reportedly uses his paws to paint on empty canvases, the results of which are incredible. Gus is owned by a 19-year-old girl named Jess Indseth, who lives in Manchester, England.

Jess while talking to the press revealed that she first discovered Gus' amazing painting skills when she once left him on an empty canvas with colours lying around. After seeing extraordinary results, Jess bought some non-toxic paints for Gus, which the rat now uses to create his own miniature pieces.

