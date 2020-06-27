Elephant Painting Self-portrait Has Internet Divided, Netizens Say 'stop Animal Cruelty'

A stunning video of an elephant painting a self-portrait recently surfaced on the internet which left the internet divided. The short clip was posted on Twitter by a user called dectrocardiac1 shows a four-year-old elephant Suda painting a self-portrait on canvas board. As the clip proceeds further, the elephant could be seen perfectly completing a picture of herself on the white paper.

The two-minute video starts by showing the elephants drawing some parallel lines to draw its feet. Further, as the paint in the tusker's brush fades, a man could be seen immediately rushing to the spot and dipping it into the paint so that the animal could complete its artwork. The video finally ends by showing the elephant from Maetaeng, Thailand completing its painting with roses and signing on it.

Amazing skill highlights 'animal cruelty'

The user while sharing the clip wrote that 'elephants are so smart'. Since shared earlier on June 26, the two minutes 19-second clip has been viewed over 19.6 thousand times and garnered over nearly two thousand likes. The post has also been flooded by comments. While many have argued how talented could animals turn if trained, many have called it animal cruelty which should be stopped. While one user wrote, "The reason Lord Ganesha has the mouth of an elephant".

Another wrote, "They're tortured to do this..they are not meant to do what humans torture them to do..this should not be amusing to anyone..it is cruelty". Yet another comment read, "You cannot even imagine what she must have gone through to learn this. We should let the animals do what they are good at. Forcing everyone to behave like humans is actually inhuman".

