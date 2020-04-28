Otters Fight With A Pack Of Dogs To Protect A Baby Otter, Watch Video

Animals are known to protect their family at any cost. Even if the opponent is too big to face. Recently, one such extraordinary incident was caught on camera. One video is going viral over social media in which Otters fiercely defended a baby otter from a group of dogs. The video is from Madhya Pradesh’s Gandhisagar sanctuary.

The video is being viewed by a lot of people across the world. Several fans took to their social media to share the video and also to praise the Otters’ courage in fighting off the dogs. The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service officer, Ravindra Mani Tripathi. The forest officer also explained that it is a great interaction between dogs and otters. He further said that the way elder otters prevent the young ones is a great learning and a rare view to humans.

See the Dog and Otter fight video here

The Great fight



Today morning at Gandhisagar..

Great interaction between dogs and otters.The way elder otter prevents younger one is a great learning.A rare viewing by humans.@rameshpandeyifs @dipika_bajpai

@jayotibanerjee@ @nehaa_sinha @susantananda3 @nehaa_sinha@NatGeo pic.twitter.com/VDrTOLVhrU — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@RavindraIfs) April 27, 2020

At the beginning of the video, a group of dogs can be seen standing at a riverbank who are trying to attack a small otter who is out of the water. Just then, two otters rush to help the baby otter and the three otters then take on the group of dogs. The otters fight off the dogs before getting in the river.

Another forest officer also shared a video of a similar incident. In the video, elder otters are seen preventing the baby otters from going out of the river to protect them from dogs. Some Otters are also seen running out in an attempt to scare the dogs away.

See the viral video here

Otters defending fiercely their baby from feral dogs. Scene from Gandhi sagar Sanctuary, MP. pic.twitter.com/qYYLbvV9WP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 27, 2020

