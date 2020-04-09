Madhya Pradesh Seals 15 Districts With 46 Hotspots As 411 COVID-19 Cases Rise; 33 Dead

Proceeding with Centre's 'Cluster containment strategy' Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan, on Thursday, has ordered sealing 15 districts in the state where 46 hotspots have been identified. Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a sudden surge is Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with the tally currently at 411 and 33 deaths. The list of sealed districts includes Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khargone etc - in addition to the three major cities Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore - which have already been sealed.

MP seals 15 districts with 46 hotspots

Madhya Pradesh government issues the list of #COVID19 hotspots in 15 districts that will be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ESMA imposed in the state

On Wednesday, the state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis. Chouhan has slammed the Markaz attendees who have been found in the state and urged several others to come forward and reveal their travel history. The move to invoke ESMA has been slammed by former CM Kamal Nath, saying 'to invoke fear of law, is beyond comprehension'.

32 state officials test positive

In an alarming development, on Monday, 32 health officials tested positive in the office building of Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Health Services in Bhopal. While the source of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown, reports state that Principal Secretary of the State Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Deputy Directors, Additional Directors, and other officers have tested positive. In total, 44 people had tested positive in Bhopal of which 29 are state health officials of the Shivraj Chouhan government. The state Human rights commission has written to the state secretary for the lapse in protocol.

MP mulls extending lockdown

Chouhan has stated that the lockdown will be extended if the need arises. "Lives of people are more important, the economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," the chief minister said.