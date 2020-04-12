UK: NHS Worker Scolds Group Of Young Men For Hanging Out In Park Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

An angry Nationa Health Service (NHS) nurse shouted at a group of young men for irresponsibly lounging around in a park in the midst of coronavirus lockdown. The NHS worker spotted a bunch of young men sitting in a park in Basingstoke, Hampshire, drinking beer and flouting the lockdown rules as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

The nurse filmed the confrontation on her phone while trying to tell the group how health care professionals on the frontline are working overtime risking the lives of their family. “My husband is not getting paid. I have to go in and do overtime all the time. I have got two kids in there,” said the nurse during the confrontation.

However, one of the teenagers replied asking her not to stand near them but the nurse continued berating the group for their irresponsible behaviour. “I have to go to work every day fearing I am going to be [a risk] to my family because of people like you!” said the nurse.

“You are absolute idiots,” she added.

One of the teenagers asked the nurse to stop filming them but the NHS worker defiantly said that she is going to tell the world how “stupid” they are. The young bunch then begins to leave the patch of grass along with their bicycles which prompts the nurse to retort, “That’s it, jog on”.

“Absolute idiots, why you think you're better than everyone else, I've got no idea!” said the nurse.

NHS workers overwhelmed

The UK has been heavily hit by the pandemic with nearly 79,000 coronavirus cases and around 9,875 deaths due to the infection. During a press briefing on April 11, British Health Secretary said in Matt Hancock said that spreading the virus today risks lives tomorrow and increases the pressure of NHS. He added that everyone can all play their part by staying home wherever possible while informing that 19 NHS workers have already lost their lives battling the deadly virus.

