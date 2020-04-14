Rita Ora To Dr. Ranjh Singh; Celebrities Who Signed Up To Be NHS Volunteers

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected people all over the globe. Various governments all over the world are seeking help from retired doctors and other healthcare workers to serve in these times. Amid this pandemic worsening, in the UK, be it common people or the celebrity fraternity, there are several people who have volunteered and signed in NHS to help during these tough times. Some of these celebrities have left their jobs and have moved back to start their practice again as a doctor. Here are a few celebrities who have volunteered in NHS UK.

Singer Rita Ora and sister Elena

Singer Rita Ora and her sister Elena have offered to help and support the elderly through the Coronavirus pandemic. They will be assisting with deliveries and reaching out to speak to the people who are lonely during this time of social distancing. Rita has also praised her ‘heroic’ mom Vera who is a psychiatrist and has been serving in the NHS UK frontline. She also thanked her for inspiring her to become an NHS volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Malin Andersson

Love Island fame Malin Anderson decided to return to her job amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor also signed in as the NHS UK volunteer. The actor took to her Twitter to talk about it and said that it is difficult for her to just sit at home and do nothing even after knowing that she has knowledge of this sector. She mentioned that she feels bad to see the sufferers and wants to do this for them.

First shift complete. My heart feels full. So so full. — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) April 1, 2020

Up n at em’. pic.twitter.com/C8AC6qz8aP — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) April 3, 2020

Dr. Ranj Singh

Dr. Ranj specialises in pediatric emergency medicine and has continued his practice during the Coronavirus pandemic. He is a British doctor and a TV presenter. Dr.Ranj Singh has been working day and night jobs separately so as to continue his practice and also serve at the NHS UK.

Evening shift in A&E... now on-call overnight from home.



It’s around 4am when I start to go slightly doolally! 🤪#NHS #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/V23v5amtU5 — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) March 28, 2020

