'Incredible Big Cat': UK Sanctuary Shares Stunning Pics Of Jaguar, Netizens Left Awestruck

United Kingdom’s The Big Cat Sanctuary took to its official Instagram handle and shared stunning images of Jaguar on the event of International Jaguar Day on November 29. The images show a black jaguar and a spotted jaguar. In the caption, the Sanctuary has spoken about International Jaguar Day and how it was created to prevent the species and raise awareness about the increasing threats that the species has been facing.

The marvellous images show the big cat sitting on a rock and staring at the camera, completely unaware. As per the caption, the day represents the ‘collective voice of jaguar range countries, in a collaboration with their national and international partners’. The day is celebrated to draw attention to the need to conserve jaguar corridors and their habitats. This will contribute in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The caption says, "International Jaguar Day was created to raise awareness about the increasing threats facing the jaguar and the critical conservation efforts ensuring its survival from Mexico to Argentina". It also urged netizens to share the post as it said, "Share & spread the word for this incredible big cat!".

Netizens react to Jaguar images

Stunned by the images, netizens bombarded the comment section. Since being uploaded, the post has managed to gather more than 4.5K likes. "Every single one of these photos are gorgeous", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Wowzas. What a stunning animal". Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

