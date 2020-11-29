Video: Tiger Cub Carries Monkey On Its Back, Netizens Wonder 'where's Their Momma?'

Exemplifying a rare friendship, a baby macaque monkey was recently filmed hitching a ride on the back of a tiger cub. The adorable moment was captured in Hengshui Wildlife Park in the Chinese province of Hebei, where the two animal babies are “growing together”. As per the park officials, both of them share a good rapport since they were born four months ago.

A video of them was shared on Facebook and shows the baby monkey named Ban Jin piggybacking on the tiger cub named September. As the clip 22 second progresses, Ban Jin could be seen struggling to stop himself from sliding down his friend’s back. While the unique bond has left everybody amused, it is the fact that the baby monkey is wearing a diaper has left people even more intrigued.

'Where's their momma?'

Since shared, the clip has elicited over 600 reactions from people along with a variety of comments. "Where’s their momma?!??!," asked a user. "What fun ! they are so cute," added another. "It's great to see different animals get along but why people can not do the same," quipped a third user.

Another video which shows a cross-species bond between animal feature a baby elephant helping a tortoise resting in the middle of the road to move away from the road. The video shows the elephant pushing the tortoise with its trunk and the tortoise realizes it and crawls down to a side getting the hint. The 23-second video clip shows the elephant waiting for the tortoise to move to a safer side of the road and is not in danger of being hit by passing the vehicle. The video won the hearts of netizens with one writing, "This #elephant calf is teaching a lesson: #Animals have first right of the way"

