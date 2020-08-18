Indian Railways Shares Pics Of Beautification Work At Tirur Station, Netizens Impressed

Ministry of Railways on August 17 took to Twitter to praise the beautification work at Tirur railway station in Kerala. Indian Railways shared pictures of Tirur railway station where potted plants placed at different parts of the station can be seen adding to the beauty of the place. "Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at the station," Ministry of Railways wrote on Twitter.

Read: Ministry Of Railways Sets Up Foot-operated Hand Wash KIOSK At Bengaluru Station

Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station. pic.twitter.com/LNxS3Svvfc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 17, 2020

Read: Railways To Take Action Against Agency Issuing False Recruitment Advertisement

The post has garnered more than 1,400 likes since being shared on twitter last afternoon. Netizens have flooded the comment section of Indian railways to praise the work of Tirur station officials. One user wrote, "Truly delighted to see a railway station that is well maintained. Hope to visit once the lockdown is lifted." Another commented, "Good work Railways, we need to do such work for more n more stations on fast track."

Beautiful. Hopefully it would be maintained as well.. that would be real winner for the transformation. — Somnath Wagh (@catchsom1000) August 18, 2020

Good idea from trees provide is in station like Tirur. Congratulations — Aloke kumar Das (@aloked54) August 17, 2020

Wonderful. Would love to visit sometime after things are alright. 😊👍🏽 — Animesh K 🔴🏁 (@mindTumult) August 17, 2020

Please have it pan India and conduct contest every year for Best Green Station — Ssanjay Tannk (@SsanjayTannk) August 17, 2020

अति सुंदर। पर समस्या ये है कि इनका जतन कितने दिन हो पायेगा। — Jitendra Varma (@jitevar) August 17, 2020

Read: 'Apples Of Kashmir Can Now Reach Kanyakumari,' Says Goyal As Railways Launch 'Kisan Rail'

Similar beautification works

The Railway ministry on August 16 shared pictures of another railway station where beautification work has given it a modern look from outside. The pictures shared by the Ministry of Railways was of Hubballi railway station from Karnataka. The facade lighting at the station entrance has made it one of the most modern-looking stations in India. Indian Railways installed a foot-operated hand wash kiosk at KSR Bengaluru station recently, the pictures of which were shared on social media. It is important to note that all of the above-mentioned works have been undertaken by Southern Railway.

Modern look of Hubballi Railway Station, beautified further by myraid hues of facade lighting . pic.twitter.com/aY1A3Kovaw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 16, 2020

Our Safety is in our hands!



Foot operated Handwash KIOSK designed keeping in mind COVID precautions, installed at KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway. pic.twitter.com/pHpw2Wu2Q4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2020

Read: Railways To End Colonial-era Khalasi System, Says No To Fresh Appointments



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.