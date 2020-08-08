'Apples Of Kashmir Can Now Reach Kanyakumari,' Says Goyal As Railways Launch 'Kisan Rail'

Furthering the Centre's initiative of doubling the farmer's income by 2024, the Indian Railways on Friday flagged off its first 'Kisan Rail' which will carry farmer's produce to different parts of the country.

The first Kisan Rail which was inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar via video conference is running between Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik to Danapur in Bihar's Patna. The Kisan Rail is said to run on a weekly basis and will reach Danapur at 6:45 pm on Saturday after covering the journey of 1,519 kilometres in over 31 hours.

"It was the guidance and inspiration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indian Railways have started Kisan Rail. This train will serve as a milestone in doubling Farmers income. Indian Railways and Farmers had been forefront in battle against Covid challenges. Foodgrains freight was doubled during the period. Interest of Indian Farmers is being looked after like never before. I am looking forward to see the day when apples of Kashmir reach Kanyakumari through Kisan Rail," said Piyush Goyal.

Game-changer in the agriculture sector

Tomar while speaking on the occasion remarked that the Kisan Rail will not only ensure that agriculture produce reaches the best possible distribution but also ensure good returns to the farmers of the produce. "Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agriculture products reach from one corner to another corner of the country," he said.

Kisan Rail is being seen as a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Railways emerged at the forefront of ensuring that there was a constant supply of foodgrains across the country. The Ministry now aims to double farmers' income with this initiative.

"This train will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk," read the release.

(With Agency Inputs)