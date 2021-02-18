'Pav Tea Ho Rahi Hai': Amul Joins The 'Pawri' With A Cute Doodle

Amul is the latest brand to join the popular "Pawri" trend. With a cute doodle, Amul participated in the viral trend along with other brands like Zomato, Netflix among others. To seize the "Pawri", Amul has also launched a new doodle with a 'PavTea' Twist in it. We all know the effective yet subtle advertising strategy of Amul which captures the mind of a common man and shows the spirit/soul/essence of India. It helps them to associate with the consumer's life.

Amul joins "Pawri"

In this new 'PavTea' doodle they have featured their famous Bread & butter which is used as a Tea dip. It shows without Amul no party is complete. Even other food & beverages related brands like Zomato, Dominoes, Swiggy, McDonald's, Chaayos etc are encashing this viral meme. Apart from food industry government bodies like Uttar Pradesh police also used this trend. Look at the post here:

What is the "Pawri" trend?

The trend became viral when, Pakistan's Dananner Mobeen, based out of Islamabad, uploaded the video on social media which was picked by music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who created a peppy mash-up. Dananner is a social media Influencer and a content creator with more than five lakh fans on Instagram & 31,000 followers on Twitter and has also won TikTok verified tag. But mostly she is active on Instagram, where she posts her images in fabulous ethnic outfits.

Recently she posted a video clip with her friends featuring "Ye humari car hai, Ye hum hai aur ye humari pawri hori hai". In which #Pawrihorihai is trending with the full video, which has become a Meme Material for various other content- creators. The word 'Pawri' is a stylized version of the word 'party' used by upper-class in a desperate attempt to imitate western culture, just like they have stylised 'Borgors' for 'Burger'. Watch Yashraj Mukhate's version:

(Image: Amul/Instagram)

