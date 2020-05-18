Lockdown 4.0: Indians compare Day 1 to Day 55 as government extends lockdown

India entered its fourth phase of lockdown on May 18. While the government gave many relaxations in rules, people who have been locked at their homes for nearly three months now took to Twitter to express how the lockdown has evolved over time. Many others also shared rib-tickling memes comparing Day 1 of the lockdown to Day 55.

Lockdown 4 to everyone: pic.twitter.com/COzvxY7umC — Billu Paaji (@memes_di_lassi) May 12, 2020

Lockdown 4.0 to other lockdowns: pic.twitter.com/qLXpGoN8hd — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) May 13, 2020

Lockdown 1.0

Lockdown 2.0

Lockdown 3.0

Lockdown 4.0 pic.twitter.com/5ctJerlbbv — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 17, 2020

Read: Puducherry Govt Declares New Lockdown Guidelines;all Establishments Open From 7 Am To 7 Pm

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: As India Enters Lockdown 4.0, COVID-19 Cases Rise To 96,169

Lockdown4: Guidelines

In the new guidelines released by the MHA on May 17, no distinction has been made in the permitted activities as far as the Red, Orange, and Green zones are concerned. Though, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. The state governments and Union Territories have been empowered to decide the demarcation of the three zones. All domestic and international air travel of passengers except medical and security purposes, Metro rail services, all educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers, cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums shall remain closed.

Read: Gangs Deliver Food In Poor Cape Town Area Amid Lockdown

Read: Centre Makes Clear To States: 'You Cannot Dilute Restrictions In Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.