From Hera Pheri To Kabir Singh, Memes Rule As Liquor Sale Beats Baahubali's BO Collection

India's liquor sales have hit record numbers since May 4 relavations, this has amused many netizens, who have taken to social media to share hilarious memes.

India's liquor sales

The strict COVID-19 lockdown is finally loosening up and some non-essential shops have been opened up for business. Alcohol stores are some of the first non-essential shops that have reopened. As soon as the shops reopened, the per day sales of liquor bottles have hit record numbers and this had led to scores of hilarious memes on social media. 

India's Liquor sales amuse netizens who create some hilarious memes

As soon as liquor stores opened their doors for business, a long line of eager customers queued up outside to buy whatever they could get their hands on. A few state governments even increased the price of liquor anywhere between 70 to 75% in order to prohibit the tipplers from queing up in large numbers outside the stores. Netizens were amused by the situation and it gave birth to viral memes since the last 2 days.

