Karnataka Records Liquor Sales Worth Rs 45 Cr On Day One As Wine Shops Open Amid Lockdown

The Karnataka Excise Department on Monday informed that liquor sales worth Rs. 45 crore was recorded on the first day of the opening of liquor shops in the state under relaxations amid the nationwide extended lockdown. According to the orders of the Karnataka Government, liquor shops started operating on Monday across the state from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions.

Only five people were allowed at a time and they have to maintain a distance of six feet, though this measure was widely flouted country-wide.

Shops opened to mobilise revenue

This decision by the government to open liquor shops comes in order to mobilise revenue. However, bars, pubs, restaurants remained closed. Wine stores, MRP store and MSIL stores were allowed to sell liquor in Karnataka from Monday.

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential, informed Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City.

COVID- 19 situation in Karnataka

In Bengaluru, 26 containment zones have been recognised by The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysore are in the Red Zone. A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka taking the total number to 651, the State Health Department stated on Monday.

